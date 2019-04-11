CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle

Source: Awok Erizku / Awok Erizku

Moments after the funeral for Nipsey Hussle concluded, Lauren London posted some new ink online, showing her love for her king.

“Real Love Never Dies, When you see me, you will always see him,” she captioned the photo, a portrait of the late rapper with “God Will Rise” on the inside of her wrist.

A text she shared with Hussle was included in the program for the ceremony, her doting words another reminder of how strong the two loved one another.

At the service, she read the text while also closing her remarks with one of Hussle’s signature lines.

London was one of dozens that spoke passionately about Hussle, including Snoop Dogg, YG, Nipsey’s mother Angelique Smith, his brother Samiel, sister Samantha, Karen Civil and more. Included was a letter written by Barack Obama in honor of the late community activist and rapper. Others such as Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z wrote touching tributes as well.

“You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring,” Hov said. “His charisma and way with words was powerful. But his integrity as a person, made me even more enthused,” Lamar added.

RELATED: Lauren London Shares Heartbreaking Post About Nipsey Hussle: “I Feel Lost Without You” [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years

Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close