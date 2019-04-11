Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Adriana is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Adriana and Will are both 29 and met in the 4th grade but never dated until after high school. The relationship lasted for three years until Will cheated and Adriana ended things. It’s been five years since the break-up, and Adriana is in a new relationship that started 10 months ago. She says she’ll always have feelings for Will, and after hearing through friends that he’s been asking about her, tonight, she wants to know if its true that people can change and everybody deserve a second chance or should she consider this a test to see how strong her new relationship is?

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: