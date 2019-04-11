Angeliue Smith, the mother of Nipsey Hussle shares stories of him as a child. She keeps the positive perspective on the death of her son for everyone.

Smith recalls how she was a single mom that bought a home and learned how to change her own oil. She said due to forgetting to put the oil cap back on, her car engine caught on fire.

Young Ermias ran after a fire truck to help his mom. The fire fighters put the fire out and she was able to turn on the car and continue driving.

“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”, Angelique comforts those in mourning of her son.

“Our Engine Is Burning, But We’re Not Destroyed”, Angelique Smith was originally published on foxync.com

Written By: Victoria Posted 21 hours ago

Also On 100.3: