According to a new report, A.I may be able to predict when a patient battling a chronic illness may die. It’ll take into account your medical history, family history, salt intake and so much more to predict when your life will end. Is this something you’d be interested in knowing?

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Would You Want To Know When You’ll Die? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 100.3: