A Bizarre Incident at Walmart Involving Karate, Nudity, Cornbread, a Dog, and Stealing

EAU CLAIRE, WI (Gray News) – A mother and her son are in custody after causing a ruckus at a Walmart Wednesday night, police said. Their dog chipped in, too.

The Eau Claire Police Department identified 46-year-old Lisa Smith and her 25-year-old son Benny Vann as the suspects. Investigators said the dog is named Bo.

Responding officers said they found Smith yelling in the doorway trying to summon Bo.

Smith allegedly brought Bo into the store without a leash, so he easily ditched his owner and started running up to unsuspecting customers.

While Bo was doing that, Smith began tearing apart store displays and placing them in her shopping cart, police said.

Walmart staff asked her to leave, and she complied. Police said she left the store to perform karate moves in the parking lot.

Bo, on the other hand, had not been brought to heel. By the time anyone found him, he was on his way out of the store with a box of Jiffy cornbread muffin mix in his mouth.

Police arrested Smith, but it wasn’t without a fight. She allegedly kicked out a patrol car window when they finally got her in custody.

Meanwhile. police said Vann was running amok inside the store. He allegedly took off all of his clothes in the rear of the Walmart and exposed himself to everyone around him.

Fortunately for them, he tried to cover himself by putting on the clothes Walmart had on the racks. Even so, police said he didn’t try to purchase them, so that is also a crime.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

A Bizarre Incident at Walmart Involving Karate, Nudity, Cornbread, a Dog, and Stealing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
