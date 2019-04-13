Bed Bath and Beyond Plans to Shut Down 40 Stores Across the U.S. This Year

Continue reading Janelle Monáe Helps Celebrate The Retail Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 With Epic Performance [Photos]

[caption id="attachment_762157" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired[/caption] Samsung’s first threw an epic block party after the unpacking of Galaxy Note9 and now to celebrate its official retail launch they enlist the help of Janelle Monáe put on a fantastic performance. Friday, August 24th, press, invited guests, and fans of Monáe packed the Samsung 837 flagship store located in New York City’s famed Meatpacking District. Before Electric Lady blessed fans with her talent, she sat down for a Q&A session moderated by Founder of Slay TV, Sean Torrington where she spoke about how technology help’s keep her passions going forward, what inspires her craft and answering questions from Facebook live viewers. [caption id="attachment_762155" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired[/caption] Once the discussion wrapped up, Janelle Monáe used a Galaxy Note9 to take an epic selfie with the guests in the building utilizing the upgraded S Pen. Once that was done Monáe took over the stage and put on an epic mini-concert. https://twitter.com/HipHopWired/status/1033169458469240832 She performed fan favorite cuts such as “Django Jane” off her latest album Dirty Computer as well as classic tracks like “Tightrope,” off her The ArchAndroid album and “PrimeTime” which lived on her Electric Lady album. [caption id="attachment_762164" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Bernard Smalls / Hip-Hop Wired[/caption] Monáe didn’t cheat a single soul in the building and put on a show for the ages showing why she his so highly respected as musician, entertainer, and actor. Definitely a great way to celebrate the arrival of the Galaxy Note. The Note9 is already receiving rave reviews from tech enthusiasts all over, and you can read what we thought about the phone here. If you haven’t done so already you definitely should add her Dirty Computer album to your collection it’s a groove. To see more photos of Janelle Monáe tearing down the Samsung 837 stage check out the gallery below.