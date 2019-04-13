Bed Bath and Beyond Plans to Shut Down 40 Stores Across the U.S. This Year

0 reads Leave a comment
The chief financial officer for Bed Bath & Beyond says 40 of the business’ stores will close this year, but 15 new ones will open.
On the company’s earnings call, CFO Robyn D’Elia said they are in need of more favorable lease terms with landlords.
The goods retailer is based in New Jersey. In the last quarter of 2018, the company closed 21 stores and opened three, USA Today reports.
READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images
Janelle Monáe Helps Celebrate The Retail Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 With Epic Performance [Photos]
99 photos Launch gallery
Janelle Monáe Helps Celebrate The Retail Launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 With Epic Performance [Photos]
1.Source: 1 of 99
2. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 2 of 99
3.Source: 3 of 99
4. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 4 of 99
5.Source: 5 of 99
6. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 6 of 99
7.Source: 7 of 99
8. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 8 of 99
9. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 9 of 99
10.Source: 10 of 99
11.Source: 11 of 99
12. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 12 of 99
13. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 13 of 99
14.Source: 14 of 99
15.Source: 15 of 99
16. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 16 of 99
17.Source: 17 of 99
18.Source: 18 of 99
19. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 19 of 99
20. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 20 of 99
21.Source: 21 of 99
22.Source: 22 of 99
23. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 23 of 99
24.Source: 24 of 99
25.Source: 25 of 99
26.Source: 26 of 99
27. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 27 of 99
28.Source: 28 of 99
29.Source: 29 of 99
30.Source: 30 of 99
31.Source: 31 of 99
32.Source: 32 of 99
33. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 33 of 99
34.Source: 34 of 99
35.Source: 35 of 99
36.Source: 36 of 99
37. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 37 of 99
38. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 38 of 99
39.Source: 39 of 99
40.Source: 40 of 99
41.Source: 41 of 99
42.Source: 42 of 99
43.Source: 43 of 99
44.Source: 44 of 99
45.Source: 45 of 99
46.Source: 46 of 99
47.Source: 47 of 99
48.Source: 48 of 99
49.Source: 49 of 99
50.Source: 50 of 99
51. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 51 of 99
52.Source: 52 of 99
53. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 53 of 99
54.Source: 54 of 99
55.Source: 55 of 99
56.Source: 56 of 99
57.Source: 57 of 99
58.Source: 58 of 99
59.Source: 59 of 99
60.Source: 60 of 99
61.Source: 61 of 99
62.Source: 62 of 99
63.Source: 63 of 99
64.Source: 64 of 99
65.Source: 65 of 99
66.Source: 66 of 99
67.Source: 67 of 99
68. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 68 of 99
69.Source: 69 of 99
70.Source: 70 of 99
71. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 71 of 99
72.Source: 72 of 99
73.Source: 73 of 99
74. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 74 of 99
75.Source: 75 of 99
76.Source: 76 of 99
77.Source: 77 of 99
78.Source: 78 of 99
79. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 79 of 99
80.Source: 80 of 99
81.Source: 81 of 99
82.Source: 82 of 99
83.Source: 83 of 99
84.Source: 84 of 99
85.Source: 85 of 99
86.Source: 86 of 99
87.Source: 87 of 99
88.Source: 88 of 99
89.Source: 89 of 99
90.Source: 90 of 99
91. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 91 of 99
92.Source: 92 of 99
93.Source: 93 of 99
94. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837 for Note9 LaunchSource: 94 of 99
95.Source: 95 of 99
96. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source: 96 of 99
97. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source: 97 of 99
98. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source: 98 of 99
99. An Evening with Janelle Monáe at Samsung 837Source: 99 of 99
Bed Bath and Beyond Plans to Shut Down 40 Stores Across the U.S. This Year was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
comments – add yours