CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chance The Rapper Shares Details On Debut Album

Chano Is Gearing Up For Something Big!

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Newly married man, Chance the Rapper is dropping something major this summer.

The Chicago emcee took to Instagram to address his fans on his highly anticipated album, which is his first album ever! Throughout his 7 year run in the music industry, including winning Best New Artist at the Grammy’s in 2017 Chance as remained independent and released projects in the forms of mix tapes.

“I’ve been really happy the past few weeks. My wife gave me the go ahead to put everything else on hold and really go to work on my debut album,” Chance captioned a random photo of the inside of his mini fridge, which was filled with juice. “Its been a lil hard at times, I obviously miss Chicago and family and working on other stuff, but there truly is no joy like making a project. Somehow I always forget that i’m so, so good at this. And every night i surprise myself again.”

“July is gonna be bittersweet because as much as i can’t wait to be done, the process is the best part,” he added, confirming that the album will be released this Summer.

Flying Pig 2018

Flying Pig 2018

16 photos Launch gallery

Flying Pig 2018

Continue reading Flying Pig 2018

Flying Pig 2018

Chance The Rapper Shares Details On Debut Album was originally published on www.wiznation.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close