eBay Prohibiting Sale Of Nipsey Hussle Memorial Programs

So we all know it’s some ain’t ish people in the world, right? I mean don’t get me wrong – folks, get your money. But there has to be a time and a place for certain transactions, right?

LOS ANGELES, CA – Soon after Nipsey Hussle‘s beautiful memorial at the Staples Center on Thursday (April 11), eBay was inundate with people trying to sell his memorial programs and now the auction site is taking action by swiftly removing all attempts to profit off his death using their platform.

“These booklets are prohibited under eBay’s policies,” a spokesperson from eBay informed TMZ. “Any items that attempt to profit from human tragedy or suffering are not allowed to be sold on eBay.”

