Kevin Hunter Got What In A Box Sealed In A Box With A Bow?

So Kevin Hunter recently was divorced via gift by his ex wife Wendy Williams, after 22 years of marriage its finally over as Hunter’s alleged affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson had finally surfaced.

According to Love B. Scott Wendy Williams surprised Hunter with a present wrapped in a box and sealed with box thinking it was some sort of gift and well…. it wasn’t. Could you imagine being broken up with via gift?

