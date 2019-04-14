Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Tommy is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ava and Tommy are exactly one week from their wedding day. Everything was great until Tommy got laid off from his job last week. Tommy is under a lot of pressure trying to make sure everything is perfect for their special day this weekend. He says he doesn’t want to hide it from his fiancé but he doesn’t want to stress her out and possibly ruin their wedding day. He would have to talk to her cousin and get him in on the story as he was also laid off. Tell her now or after the ceremony? What should Tommy do in this situation ?

