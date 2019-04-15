Fox News Laughs At Nipsey Hussle

You know, there’s some things that you just don’t do. Laughing at a slain human while his family grieves should be one of those things. Especially when the person carried his people and his hood as gracefully as the late Nipsey Hussle did.

This is just shameful.

Via | AllNewHipHop

The Game Blasts Fox News Host Laura Ingraham For Her Coverage Of Nipsey Hussle

(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is not the only person catching the wrath of The Game over comments about the late Nipsey Hussle. Laura Ingraham, the host of the Fox News program The Ingraham Angle, was also blasted by the West Coast emcee.

On April 12, Ingraham covered Hussle’s public memorial service which was held the day before. The conservative pundit and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, laughed after she played YG’s anti-Donald Trump song “FDT” which features Nipsey.

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 6 hours ago

