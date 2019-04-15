Fox News Laughs At Nipsey Hussle

You know, there’s some things that you just don’t do. Laughing at a slain human while his family grieves should be one of those things. Especially when the person carried his people and his hood as gracefully as the late Nipsey Hussle did.
This is just shameful.
The Game Blasts Fox News Host Laura Ingraham For Her Coverage Of Nipsey Hussle
(AllHipHop News) Kodak Black is not the only person catching the wrath of The Game over comments about the late Nipsey Hussle. Laura Ingraham, the host of the Fox News program The Ingraham Angle, was also blasted by the West Coast emcee.
On April 12, Ingraham covered Hussle’s public memorial service which was held the day before. The conservative pundit and her guest, Raymond Arroyo, laughed after she played YG’s anti-Donald Trump song “FDT” which features Nipsey.
So lemme tell you what’s going to happen here…. @foxnews fires this disrespectful cunt by tomorrow, Monday morning or you will lose millions of viewers one person at a time until it drastically effects your ratings, views etc… if our demographic doesn’t effect that we will STOP support of ALL SPONSORS immediately !!! We are NO LONGER laying quiet while you continuously disrespect our brother, culture African Americans as a whole. I will use my platform & call on my peers to do the same. Nips passing nor his legacy is to be taken lightly as there will be consequences for any disrespect now or in the future as long as I have a voice !!! I’m asking all of my followers, fans, friends & family to spread this video with demands of #LauraIngrahams termination immediately !!!!! This is not a game & my brothers untimely demise has noticeably shifted the world & brought people from all ethnicity’s together in mourning. There is a power in that, that will be used & action will be taken from now going forward. We will not be accepting any apology from her… we want her fired, PERIOD !!!!! #TheMarathonContinues 🏁🏁🏁 DO NOT LET THIS SLIDE MY PEOPLE. I know you can feel the energy NIP left all of us.. I know you feel it !!!!! 🙏🏾
