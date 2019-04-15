Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Alvin is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

37 year-old Alvin divorced from his wife about two years ago. He says his ex wife already has a new man that she’s moved in. Alvin and his ex wife have a five year-old daughter Sophia. Alvin is very active in his daughter’s life. He says he noticed that Sophia also refers to her mother’s boyfriend as “Daddy”. He mentioned this issue to his ex wife and she brushed it off. Tonight, Alvin thinks his ex wife is moving too fast, does he have the right to step in for the sake of their daughter.

