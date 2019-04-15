CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Social Media Recap: Twitter Was Undefeated During The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Last Night

Were you tuned in?

1 reads
Leave a comment
HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 6 - Behind The Scenes Fan Event

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

After literally waiting years for the final season of Game of Thrones, the hit HBO series’ cult following showed up and showed out by the millions last night — 17.4 million to be exact. What’s more…the premiere episode of season 8 didn’t disappoint. Where do we begin?

Daenerys and Jon Snow are all coupled up and unaware that they’re blood relatives… that is until they make their way back to the North, where Jon reunites with his sisters Sansa and Arya, brother Bran, and best friend Sam Tarly. While there, Jon is criticized for bending the knee to Daenerys and Hand to the Queen, Tyrion, is warned the people of the North won’t accept her as queen unless she earns it.

ALSO: 8 Shocking Truths We Learned From Emilia Clarke’s Personal Essay 

Sansa doesn’t seem to like her new queen much and questions the North’s ability to feed two fully grown dragons, as they’ve already had to ration out food. In an unexpected, but welcomed, rivalry of bad b*tch egos Sansa sarcastically asks “What do dragons eat anyway?” to which Daenerys responds “Whatever they want.”

Meanwhile, in another moment that quickly went viral pregnant Cersei is acting like she doesn’t want to bone Euron Greyjoy (You want a whore buy one, You want a queen earn her) but not only does she get that D, by the looks of her sinister face she might also be plotting to lie to Euron and tell him her unborn kid is his. But, We ALL know she been doing the do with her brother, Jamie… Ew.

ALSO: This Little Girl Predicted Jon Snow’s GoT Reign All The Way Back In Season 3

Remember when we said Daenerys and Jon Snow are totally unaware that they are nephew and aunt — well, Bran “Three-Eyed Raven” Stark just couldn’t wait to spill the incestuous beans. He gets Sam Tarly to inform Jon Snow that he is actually a Targaryen — AND the one true heir to the Seven Kingdoms… but we’re not sure if Jon GETS IT, gets it.

Also worth noting: Theon finally grew a pair of cojones and rescued his sister, Jon rides one of his aunty bae’s dragons, the formerly married Tyrion and Sansa have words, Daenerys informs Sam that she executed his father and brother when they wouldn’t bend the knee, Arya and Jon’s reunion is the sweetest moment ever, and Bran and Jamie meet again.

Hit the flip to see more viral live tweets about the show and tune in every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Social Media Recap: Twitter Was Undefeated During The Game Of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Last Night was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close