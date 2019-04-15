CLOSE
OHIO: Recouping Unpaid Child Support from Gambling Winnings

If you when big while gambling but you owe for unpaid child support, then don’t count on seeing those winnings. The state of Ohio is continuing efforts to recoup unpaid child support from gambling jackpot winners, with $10 million brought in over the past five years.

The Department of Job and Family Services says more than 6,300 jackpots have been intercepted involving winners at Ohio’s casinos and racinos and the Ohio Lottery, according to MyFox28Columbus.com.

The department checks jackpot and prize winners against a database of noncustodial parents who owe child support. The system is a partnership with the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Casino Control Commission and Ohio’s casinos and racinos.

