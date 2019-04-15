Speaker Pelosi to President Trump: Take Down the 9/11 Video with Ilhan Omar

Nancy Pelosi is asking the Capitol Police to take extra care protecting House Rep. Ilhan Omar after Donald Trump shared a tweet playing Omar’s recent comments about the formation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations over video of the September 11 attacks.

Trump’s video featured a short clip of the freshman congresswoman saying the words “some people did something” in reference to 9/11. Between repeats of the short phrase, the video edited in shots of the Twin Towers collapsing and the Pentagon in flames. He captioned the video “WE WILL NEVER FORGET.”

WE WILL NEVER FORGET! pic.twitter.com/VxrGFRFeJM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Because of the potential harm that could come to Omar via Trump linking her with 9/11, Pelosi asked Capitol Police to keep a closer watch on her and urged Trump to delete his tweet.

“Following the President’s tweet, I spoke with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Congresswoman Omar, her family and her staff. They will continue to monitor and address the threats she faces,” she wrote. “The President’s words weigh a ton, and his hateful and inflammatory rhetoric creates real danger. President Trump must take down his disrespectful and dangerous video.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s dangerous video must be taken down. I have spoken with the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure that Capitol Police are conducting a security assessment to safeguard Rep. @Ilhan Omar, her family & her staff. They will continue to monitor & address the threats she faces. pic.twitter.com/Grb9c8S18d — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2019

For what it’s worth, Omar’s comments were taken completely out of context. Omar said that CAIR was founded in response to anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

