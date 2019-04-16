Wendy’s William’s soon to be ex-husband is apologizing! Kevin Hunter released a statement expressing his deepest feelings. Do you think he is really sorry or just caught red-handed? Check it out below:

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Hunter released a statement, saying, “28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family, and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.

No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

Williams, 54, and Hunter, 46, wed on Nov. 30, 1997. They have a 19-year-old son Kevin Jr.

Kevin Hunter is Apologizing! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 6 hours ago

