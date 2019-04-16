She’s ‘Unbothered’ Hunty! Jemele Hill Launches New Podcast!

Jemele’s New Podcast ‘Unbothered” Has Launched On Spotify!

Jemele Hill has proven that you can stay booked and busy without having to sacrifice your beliefs! Many of us are aware that Hill made “negative” commentary about THEIR president, which had the people at ESPN in a tizzy. After Hill announced she was leaving her position as SportsCenter 6 anchor to write for ESPN’s The Undefeated, alot of folks were upset due to loving the sports commentary Hill provided.

Fear not, Hill has officially put out her own podcast! ‘Unbothered ‘ launched 4/15 at 5pm and is available on Spotify. The new podcast will be Hill and her co hosts providing commentary on sports, politics and culture.

Check out Hill’s new co-hosts!

