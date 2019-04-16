CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

A Day Late, A Dollar Short: Kevin Hunter Apologizes For Being A Trifling Husband

1 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Wendy Williams trifling husband Kevin Hunter is apologizing for his behavior after news broke Wendy served his ass divorce papers in a bow. Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress while his wife bravely confronted her addiction issues in a sobriety house.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said in a statement to People. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” he continued. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Hunter asked for privacy during this time. Wendy seemingly commented on her divorce yesterday during the “Hot Topics” segment of her show.

“I have to tell you, you know, I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she said. “Believe me you, when you lay in a room with no TV and four gray walls all day … this is my life in the sober house, it’s one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

We wish Wendy the best and Hunter…well, karma has no expiration date.

RELATED STORIES:

Wendy Williams Is Working On A ‘New Life’ For Her & Her Son, Announces End Of Sobriety Treatment

Praise! Wendy Williams Finally Files For Divorce From Her Trifflin’ Husband

A Day Late, A Dollar Short: Kevin Hunter Apologizes For Being A Trifling Husband was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close