National
Colorado Adds New ‘Reg Flag’ Gun Law

red flag, gun, colorado

Source: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed a “red flag” gun bill into law, giving judges the power to temporarily take guns from people thought to be at high risk of harming themselves or others, according to The Hill.

Following months of debate, the bill finally got to his desk. While proponents say the law can prevent mass shootings and reduce gun-related suicides, Republican opponents say it could violate second amendment rights.

The law will go into effect in January. Along with judges’ powers to remove guns from potential dangerous individuals, family members, household members and law enforcement officers can petition courts for temporary extreme-risk protection orders.

Petitioners who “establish by a preponderance of the evidence” that a gun owner poses a threat and submit a signed affidavit would prompt a judge to hold a hearing to decide if a two-week order can be granted. During that window, the parties would appear before the court, where the judge could remove guns for up to 364 days.

Gun owners must prove they are not a threat to themselves or others, according to the bill.

 

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post and Getty Images

An alleged suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion has been arrested.  Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with first-degree murder. Taylor Gang rapper, Jimmy Wopo was also murdered in a separate shooting in Pittsburgh. His killer remains at large.  In light of these two recent deaths in hip-hop, check out our gallery of other rappers who lost their lives to gun violence.  

Photos
