Man Who Threw Boy Over Rail At A Mall Faces Attempted Murder Charges

It’s is being reported that  24 year old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda went to the ‘Mall of America’ in Minneapolis to kill an adult but that didn’t work out so he approached a 5 year old little boy that was standing with his mother and grabbed him and threw him over the 3rd floor rail.

The 5 year old boy who’s family wishes to stay anonymous is still in the hospital listed in critical condition.  The mother say’s that when Aranda approached them she asked should they move out of his way when he proceeded to attack the 5 year old.  After he threw tthe boy he attempted to run away but was caught and arrested.

Aranda who claims to have anger issues had been banned from the mall in 2015 and claims that he had frequented the mall often trying to pick up woman but they turned him down.

Prosecutors are charging Aranda with attempted murder and seeking to set a $2 million dollar bail.

We will be keeping the 5 year old victim and his family uplifted in our prayers

Take a look at the video below

Photos
