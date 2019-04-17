DL’s Top 10 Reasons People Have Big Arguments

Sometimes little things turn into big arguments. DL breaks down some of the most common issues that blow up into big arguments. One of those things is unresolved issues, which is why it’s important to discuss and resolve things as they come about. Noise is another reason people argue. Check out the audio for the full list.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

