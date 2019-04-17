Hey, Cookie Monsters! Some packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies were recalled this past weekend due to the possible presence of “an unexpected solidified ingredient.”

The brand Tweeted, “This voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for a certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.” According to FoxNews.com, the 13 oz packages that have been affected has a “best when used by” date of Sept. 7th, 2019; Sept. 8th, 2019; Sept. 14th, 2019; or Sept. 15th, 2019.

Chips Ahoy Cookies Have Been Recalled!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: