Let’s face it, when someone that close to you violates your trust, it can be devastating. Especially in this day and time when STD’s can kill you. We’ve seen many couples try to work it out after experiencing infidelity but can a relationship really survive cheating??

According to the Health Testing Centers, who conducted a  survey of 441 people, ages of 18 to 70, 46% of the people are cheaters — but only one in four actually admitted it to their partners.  So, what happened when the cheater admitted their trangressions? More than half of the relationships ended immediately after one partner admitted to cheating. 30% of them tried to stay together after cheating, but they ended up breaking up anyway.

Has your relationship survived infidelity?

