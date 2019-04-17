Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kahlani is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kalahni has been married to her husband Samuel for three years now. She’s says in the beginning of the marriage he always expressed his love for her and really made her feel wanted. Well, recently Kahlani says Samuel has been so critical of everything about her such as her weight, her hair, and makeup. She feels like she can’t be herself around him especially since he’s constantly judging her. Tonight, Kahlani wants to know how should she address this situation or is it even worth it because actions always tend to speak louder than words.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: