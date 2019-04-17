Is Britney Spears Being Held in a Mental Health Facility Against Her Will?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Earlier this month, news broke that Britney Spears checked herself into a mental health institution, but according to Newsweek, that may not be true.

From Newsweek:

Britney’s Gram Podcast hosts Barbara Grey and Tess Barker claimed Spears’s conservatorship, money and health, could be reasons why Spears was checked into a facility without her approval. Legally, it’s a possibility that Spears’s father, Jamie Spears, has ordered his daughter to get help even if she wasn’t initially receptive. Spears has been legally confined to a conservatorship since 2008, though she has tried to fight it, and was found mentally unfit to hire a lawyer, according to Britney’s Gram podcast.

The voicemail from the anonymous person claimed Spears was not taking her medication, which caused her father to pull his support from her Domination Las Vegas residency. The show was canceled in the first week of January, Spears announcing she was heartbroken but had to take time for her father’s deteriorating health. Spears seemingly broke another giant rule: she’s not allowed to drive a car under her conservatorship, but was seen driving with boyfriend Sam Asghari. The unnamed caller claimed he had quit Britney’s team two weeks prior, and his identity was said to be confirmed by Grey and Barker.

If you don’t know what a conservatorship is, it’s a guardian appointed by a judge to manage the financial affairs and/or daily life of a person may be mentally or physically ill or of old age.

A #FreeBritney hashtag is now trending on Twitter. But, Spears and team, Sam Asghari, Jamie Lynn Spears and Kevin Federline have not confirmed any of the claims made by the Britney’s Gram podcast.

17 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life 12 photos Launch gallery 17 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life 1. When your boyfriend is lying and you want to jab him in the throat Source: 1 of 12 2. When you find out its bring your child to work day and you hate kids Source: 2 of 12 3. When your winged eyeliner is uneven Source: 3 of 12 4. When you’re hungover and had to cover your friend’s shift at work Source: 4 of 12 5. When you see a cutie and don’t care you’re still getting your hair done Source: 5 of 12 6. When the worker at Sephora comes from the back with the lipstick you wanted Source: 6 of 12 7. When you meet your ex’s new girlfriend Source: 7 of 12 8. When the radio won’t stop playing Taylor Swift’s song Source: 8 of 12 9. When BAE asks if you want a foot rub Source: 9 of 12 10. When you’re on a job interview and all you can think about is fried chicken Source: 10 of 12 11. When you’re at work and trying to remember if you took out the ground beef for dinner Source: 11 of 12 12. When you’re bored and make funny faces on Snapchat Source: 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life 17 Britney Spears Gifs That Perfectly Explain Life

Is Britney Spears Being Held in a Mental Health Facility Against Her Will? was originally published on 92q.com