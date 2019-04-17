What Do Both Flint, Michigan and Puerto Rico Have to Do Get Aid Like Notre Dame?

Five years have gone by, some 1,825 days, since the people of Flint, Mich., were doomed to a life with no clean water, with no clear end in sight. (Nestle just pledged to continue providing bottled water for the town at least through August of this year.)

And it’s been more than 18 months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, killing nearly 3,000 people, destroying much of the infrastructure and leaving much of the island U.S. territory still without adequate power.

It remains a struggle for both the people of Flint and Puerto Rico to get the federal funds needed to make full recoveries, and so it was on Tuesday, the day after flames ravaged France’s historic Notre Dame cathedral, some found irony in the speed with which the U.S. pledged to come through with cash to support efforts to rebuild the almost-1,000-year-old edifice.

No. I want to see it restored as much as anyone, but we are cutting vital services to American citizens because Trump claims we can’t afford them. He doesn’t get to slap his name on a garish gold plaque in the Lord’s house for PR purposes while continuing to ignore Flint. https://t.co/ihcKz91vMD — Claire Willett (@clairewillett) April 16, 2019

Norte Dame has already received something like $675 million in donations since YESTERDAY(including an offer of help from the US Govt) but it’s only just now — *years late* — that Flint is getting necessary funding. Our priorities are FUCKED. https://t.co/XhC7AFGdtp — Erin Biba (@erinbiba) April 17, 2019

They and many others (#Flint was trending much of the day on Twitter) were reacting to news announced by Donald Trump’s administration that the U.S. would be sending aid to France to assist in the rebuilding of Notre Dame.

According to the Hill, as White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders put it, the U.S. will offer “assistance in the rehabilitation of this irreplaceable symbol of Western civilization.”

On the same day, word came in that Flint was receiving a remaining $77.7 million in federal funding to assist in that community now almost five-year-long battle to again have clean water flowing through its taps.

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Root

First Picture Courtesy of HECTOR RETAMAL and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Chip Somodevilla and Getty Images

What Do Both Flint, Michigan and Puerto Rico Have to Do Get Aid Like Notre Dame? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com