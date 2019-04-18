The Weeknd,Travis Scott and SZA are making new music “for the throne.” All three hip-hop artists collaborated on a new song titled Power is Power, which will be the lead single off the final Game of Thrones soundtrack. The track will be out Thursday. The soundtrack also features music from ASAP Rockey and Joey Badass, Lil Peep and Ty Dolla Sign, Chloe and Halle and other artists. It will be released later this month. The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones just premiered on Sunday.

The Weeknd, Travis Scott Featured On Game Of Thrones Soundtrack was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 10 hours ago

