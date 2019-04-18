“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek says he’s “feeling good” as he fights stage four pancreatic cancer. In a video celebrating the wrap of the show’s 35th season, Trebek said he’s been continuing his treatment for the disease. The 78-year-old said he and the staff are already preparing for the 36th season of the show. Trebek also thanked fans for their messages, encouragement and support. He said he’s gotten many cards from young people and that he’s been touched beyond words.

Alex Trebek Is Feeling Good As He Continues Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: JC Posted 10 hours ago

