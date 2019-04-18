Ohio Inmate Worker On The Loose!

Be safe out here folks.
Pickaway County lock your doors and windows cause an inmate has escaped from jail. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Steven E. Stephenson who walked away from work Wednesday morning.
Stephenson was incarcerated for a violation of probation and was last seen wearing a green scrub-style jail uniform. The uniform has “Pickaway County Jail” written on the back in white.
Officials in Columbus are warning communities to be on the lookout for Pickaway County is only 25 minutes south. Along with the fact, the inmate may be trying to get away from the county and can be heading to near cities
The inmate is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials are asking if you see a man that fits this description to call the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-474-2176.
Source: 10TV
