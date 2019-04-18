CLOSE
Police Arrest Same Woman from Ohio Twice In One Night

Sis you need to sit yo butt down somewhere and get some help.

Do you know how drunk or high you have to be to get arrested twice in the same night? Welp, one Whitehall woman was drunk out of her mind and tested Whitehall Police’s gangsta.

According to 10TV, police stopped 40-year-old Kayana Jones at 1:40 a.m. on April 16 for a traffic violation. Police noticed she seemed intoxicated and had her do a sobriety test. She failed miserably, was arrested for an OVI and taken into custody.

She was later bailed out and released to a sober relative at 3 am. Literally at 3:15 am, another police officer pulled Jones over for a road rage situation between two vehicles traveling on East Main Street. The vehicles pulled into a parking lot and the officer pulled behind them to investigate. When asking for identification he noticed that Jones was just arrested for an OVI.

Jones was arrested again for a second OVI, is now sitting in Franklin County Jail where she can sober up and think about her actions. Damn sis!

Source: 10TV

Police Arrest Same Woman from Ohio Twice In One Night was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

