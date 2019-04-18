Ohio Trooper Saves 15-Year-Old Human Trafficking Victim During Stop

This trooper is definitely a hero.

A routine traffic stop resulted in a 15-year-old female being rescued from human trafficking.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Mitch Ross pulled over a vehicle who failed to move over and noticed an older man with a young woman, neither had identification or spoke English. The trooper was able to figure out they were both of El Salvadorian descent and called for an OSHP translator to come to the scene.

The translator was able to find out that the man was 35-years-old and the female was 15-years-old. The man forced the female to perform sexual acts on him and was taking her to Chicago from New Jersey. The female said she was from New Jersey and was reported missing. She was later taken to a hospital for medical care.

Police arrest the man and he is being held for abduction.

Thank God the trooper stop this vehicle and save this female’s life.

Written By: Chantal Posted 18 hours ago

