Check Out The Bengals’ 2019 Schedule!

The 2019 NFL season schedule was unveiled last night (April 17) and the Bengals regular season schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 8: at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 30: at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN Monday Night Football)

Sunday, Oct. 6: vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: vs. LA Rams, 1 p.m. (in London)

Sunday, Nov. 3: BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17: at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24: vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: vs. NY Jets, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15: vs. New England, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: at Miami, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 29: vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Photos
