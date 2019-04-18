OHIO: 60 Charged, 31 Doctors, For Illegal Prescription Drugs!

Federal authorities charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, a few of them from Ohio, for their involvement in illegally prescribing and distributing pills containing opioids and other drugs. The operation was carried out by the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, launched last year by the Trump administration.

According to PulseofRadio.com, 53 medical professionals, out of the 60 charged, were tied to some 350,000 fraudulent prescriptions involving 32 million pills. At least two of the doctors are accused of trading sex for prescriptions, one doctor is alleged to have given prescriptions to Facebook friends, and a dentist is accused of unnecessarily removing teeth so he could write prescriptions. Most of those charged came from the five strike force states of Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

