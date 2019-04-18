CLOSE
Snap Then Sis! Cardi B Kills Her And Offset’s Video

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Offset’s And Cardi’s B Dominatrix Like Video for ‘Clout’ Has Fans Going Crazy!

Its good to see Cardi B and Offset working on repairing their marriage and its even better to see that new fire they are putting out! The couple dropped the video for ‘Clout’ and its definitey spicy!

Check out Cardi twerk them cheeks on Offset in an dominatrix outfit!

