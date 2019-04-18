CLOSE
Timing Is Everything: Cleveland's Own Singer Erika Kayne Goes Viral [VIDEO]

Sam Sylk and Singer Erika Kane

Source: Sam Sylk / Sam Sylk and Erika Kane

We all have dreams and aspirations but everything on this Earth works according to “HIS” plan, we just have to stay obedient and faithful as we walk the path.  And “HIS” plan is always made self evident so that “WE” know that “HE” is real.

Proof of this was when Cleveland singer Erika Kayne decided to put her career on the back burner to care for her grandmother.  With great sadness Erika’a grandmother went to home glory in March 2019.  But while on her grind during a karaoke night, a gentleman asked her did she mind if he recorded or singing while she worked.  Erika Kayne’s response was sure why not everyone else does, no big deal.  The gentleman made it a point to tell her he was going to post it on his Facebook and what happened next was the furthest from Erika’s mind.

Facebook still being the mightiest social media giant that it is, when the gentle posted Erika Kayne’s video, the post took on a life of it’s own and found it’s way to the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg who reposted it on his social media then from there the video made it’s way to who’ who in entertainment, Jazmine Sullivan, Jazze Pha, Kandi Burruss, SZA, The Family Hustle (T.I. and Tiny), that fine brotha from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ pus countless more, now giving a local video over 10 million views.

But look at God…

The viral video in two day’s has picked up so much speed that it is placing Erika Kayne on an airplane to land at ‘Good Morning America’ tomorrow morning then from there to another Cleveland legend ‘The Steve Harvey Show’.

When you think nobody see’s your grind the only one that really matter’s sits high and always see’s.

But Erika found time before she departed on her journey to stop by to share her Blessed news with her hometown radio show host Sam Sylk of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK.   Take a look at the viral video of Erika Kayne covering Jazmine Sullivan’s ‘Need You Bad’ while serving customers and her conversation with Sam Sylk below.

Timing Is Everything: Cleveland's Own Singer Erika Kayne Goes Viral [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

