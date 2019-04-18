Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Kelvin is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kelvin and Jaleesa were married for seven years before they got divorced about a year ago. They have a 15 year old daughter that they both share custody. Kelvin says lately Jaleesa has called him crying because her mother and her new boyfriend get into physical altercations pretty often. Kelvin is fed up and doesn’t think this is a healthy or safe environment for his daughter. Tonight, Kelvin wants to know if he has a right to seek full custody of his daughter in this matter.

