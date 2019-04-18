Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free Haircuts To Homeless

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his good deed has now drawn the wrong type of attention.
In a video uploaded to Twitter by Muslim activist StanceGrounded, the Haircuts 4 Homeless founder is seen being accosted by police officers.
“Philadelphia Police tying to shut down a black man giving free haircuts to the homeless,” StanceGrounded wrote in his viral tweet. “THIS IS INFURIATING. THIS IS SO OUTRAGEOUS. Retweet!”
But, Jones hasn’t been able to get any answers.
“A police officer approached me and told me I had to shut down immediately after receiving a call from a sergeant,” Jones told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I asked for the sergeant’s name and badge number and a legitimate excuse why. He didn’t give me any information of why I had to shut down, he just told me I had to.”
Jones informed the officer that he had received permission to provide haircuts on the sidewalk to those in need, and did not budge. The officer then made some phone calls while seemingly arguing with Jones in the two-minute viral clip.
The St. Louis-based Ethical Society of Police, a collection of black police officers who address racial discrimination within police departments, took to twitter to share their disapproval of the situation.
“Why do we continue to interfere where we don’t belong? This isn’t a police matter,” the organization tweeted. “Furthermore, he’s doing something that brings our community together. Let the man help others.”
The situation worked out in Jones’ favor as he didn’t have to stop cutting hair, as long as he ensured that he was cleaning up the hair.
“I try not to let anything stop me from the mission and the mission is bigger than myself, and it’s all about those people who are forgotten, who are looked down on, who are talked about and mistreated,” Jones said. “Lives are literally changed, there’s a rebranding of humanity and it’s all ‘cause [of] this initiative. So I’m gonna keep going and I won’t let nothing get in the way of the goal and that’s to spread love.”
The Philadelphia Police Department has yet to provide an official statement on the matter but did offer a tepid response on Twitter.
“We learned this happened on Wed 4/10 at 8th & Market,” they tweeted. “The officer approached the barber and initially asked him to cease due to complaints from businesses about lose hair on the street. The barber agreed to sweep after each cut. Barber was not shut down, not cited, not moved.”
But despite the favorable outcome, Jones insists the police are being dishonest.
“I feel as though that may have just been their excuse to clear their name,” he told PEOPLE. “[The officer] didn’t say they’d receive any complaints, he didn’t say there was hair blowing, he just said, ‘You have to shut down immediately.’”
Jones won’t allow this situation to stop him from helping others.
“Issues come and go. It may be the cops one day. It may be somebody else the next day,” Jones said. “I won’t let it discourage me in any way… I’m just focused on providing a service for the less fortunate.”
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free Haircuts To Homeless was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com