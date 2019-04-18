CLOSE
Eva Marcille Reveals Kevin McCall Assaulted Her While Her Daughter Was In Her Arms

Eva Marcille’s estranged baby’s daddy Kevin McCall was recently arrested for assaulting his current girlfriend, prompting the RHOA star to open up about the abuse she sustained by the former R&B songwriter.

Eva quickly checked her co-host Gary With The Tea, who joked about domestic violence. “Domestic violence is very real,” she said. He continued to ask Eva if she was the woman in the latest domestic violence incident. “No it wasn’t me, I’m married Gary. It’s not funny.”

“He was extremely violent and physically abusive,” she explained. Eva grew emotional explaining she wasn’t in love with Kevin per say and how the abuse began when she was pregnant with her daughter Marley.  “It didn’t start for me until I was pregnant with Marley,” she said. “About a month after having Marley, it didn’t stop. It got worse. It got worse with her. The final straw, when Marley was actually in my arms. And I was like I can’t do this anymore.”

Kevin was booked on one felony count of injuring a spouse or cohabitant, Page Six has confirmed.

According to Eva McCall was abusive to his other baby’s mother, the woman after her and now his most current mate.

Eva recently shared that she frequently moves homes to protect her from McCall, whom she has a restraining order against.

We’re going to need McCall to get his life together.

