Boy Bye: Kevin Hunter Officially Out As Executive Producer Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Welp, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Kevin Hunter is without a wife, without a car, and without a job. Hunter is no longer working on The Wendy Williams Show. Hunter reportedly stepped down from his position as executive producer.

“Kevin Hunter is no longer an executive producer on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.” a rep for Wendy told TMZ.

To add insult to injury, Wendy also (allegedly) had his gold Maserati towed hours after photos of Hunter’s mistress driving the luxury mobile surfaced on the net.

Since filing for divorce, Wendy has seemed chipper in spirits and even rekindled her friendship with former colleague Charlamagne Tha God, who offered to take her to dinner.

While discussing her stint with sobriety, Wendy revealed she is working on a “new life” for her and her son and that getting clean was the best thing to happen to her.

Hunter recently apologized for his behavior and said he is trying to right his wrongs.

“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” Hunter said in a statement to People. “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs.”

We wish Wendy Williams the best on her journey to happiness without Hunter.

Boy Bye: Kevin Hunter Officially Out As Executive Producer Of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

