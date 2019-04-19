CLOSE
Praise Yeezus!? Kanye West Is Having Easter ‘Sunday Service’ At Coachella

If your not familiar with Kanye’s ‘Sunday Service’, it is a spiritual uplifting, healing service that is attended by people of positive spiritual being by invite only and of course presided over by no other than Kanye West himself.  Yes if you didn’t know or get it, Kanye West has his own Church.

According to his wife Kim Kardashian West “Everyone that come’s understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing message about love to start off your week”

Now it is being reported that Easter Sunday the Church doors are swinging open for everyone, as it has been announced that Kanye West is taking his Easter ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella.  For those at Coachella that are not into praising in the traditional sense don’t be scared praising Yeezus is not your traditional church experience.

Who is being praised?  We are not exactly sure but if the ‘Sunday Service’ can help you be a better person, all we can say is…Amen.

Praise Yeezus!? Kanye West Is Having Easter ‘Sunday Service’ At Coachella was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

