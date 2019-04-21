Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Imani is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Imani and James are both 28 years old and have been dating for almost 2 years now. Imani says they have talks about marriage quite often but never the possibility of children. James expressed his dislike for children and doesn’t plan on having any. Imani says she wants children by the time she turns 30. Tonight Imani wants to know is it possible that James may change his mind since they are both young or is it a possibility that he feels pressured and this may have a serious impact on his decision not to have children.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: