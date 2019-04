Tank is number 1 again this week with “Dirty”.

1 Dirty Tank

2 Karma Queen Naija

3 Boomerang Keith Sweat Featuring Candace Price

4 Could’ve Been H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

5 Automatic The Bonfyre

6 Trip Ella Mai Song Lyrics 7

Undecided Chris Brown 8

Roll Some Mo Lucky Daye 9

Soul Of A Woman Johnny Gill 10

Sunrise Sunset J. Brown

