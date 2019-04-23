CLOSE
St. Louis Teacher Hired Hitman To Kill Student He’s Accused Of Molesting

A St. Louis teacher has been accused of molesting a student in his classroom and then hiring a hitman to kill the boy and his family, KSDK reports.

Deonte Taylor, 36, and his accomplice and boyfriend Michael Johnson, 66, both pleaded not guilty to a multitude of charges during their court appearance on Wednesday.

KSDK reports that in 2015 while Taylor, who is HIV positive, was working at an elementary, he molested a 7-year-old student.

Charges were filed in 2018 when Taylor’s DNA matched samples found on the former student.

Months later while he was awaiting trial from behind bars, police say Taylor and Johnson attempted to hire a hitman to kill the boy, who is now 10-years-old, and his family.

Taylor faces felony sodomy charges. Both he and Johnson reportedly face conspiracy to commit murder and witness tampering charges.

