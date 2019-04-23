Dave Chappelle is showing his charitable side. The Ohio native is performing in Dayton, and he’s doing it for charity!

According to Dayton.com, the internationally-known celebrity who lives near Yellow Springs will perform at the Schuster Center, 1 West Second St. in downtown Dayton, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12th. Although you can purchase tickets to the show, Dave won’t be getting paid. He’s doing it for free and a local nonprofit working toward independence will receive the benefit. You can get two VIP floor tickets with a $365 donation.

For more information click here.

DAYTON: Dave Chappelle Performing 1st Major Dayton Show in Years! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: