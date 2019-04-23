The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has granted the state of Ohio $6.2 million in affordable housing grants.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, the money awarded through the Housing Trust Fund is intended to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing for low-income households and those who are homeless. Affordable housing providers will be able to use the money for activities including property acquisition, site improvements and development hard costs, demolition, relocation assistance, financing costs, and operating cost assistance for rental housing.

OHIO: HUD Grants State $6.2M For Affordable Housing! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: