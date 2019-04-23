CLOSE
OHIO: HUD Grants State $6.2M For Affordable Housing!

Habitat for Humanity Worker Shovels Dirt Into Wheelbarrow

Source: mark peterson / Getty

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has granted the state of Ohio $6.2 million in affordable housing grants.

Construction workers on a construction site assembling reinforcing steel

Source: Westend61 / Getty

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, the money awarded through the Housing Trust Fund is intended to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing for low-income households and those who are homeless. Affordable housing providers will be able to use the money for activities including property acquisition, site improvements and development hard costs, demolition, relocation assistance, financing costs, and operating cost assistance for rental housing.

 

