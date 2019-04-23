If you own a Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, and Fiat Chrysler from the 2010 through 2019 model years, then you are included into an investigation into malfunctioning airbag controls.

According to the AP.com, the U.S. auto safety regulators have expanded an investigation into malfunctioning airbag controls to include 12.3 million vehicles because the bags may not inflate in a crash. The problem could be responsible for as many as eight deaths.

According to NHTSA documents, the control units can fail in a crash, possibly because of unwanted electrical signals produced by the crash itself that can disable an airbag control circuit housed in the passenger compartment. On April 19th, NHTSA upgraded the probe from a preliminary evaluation to an engineering analysis, which is a step closer toward seeking recalls. So far, only Hyundai and Kia and Fiat Chrysler have issued recalls in the case.

Contact your local dealership to see if your vehicle is at risk.

Air Bag Failures Expand to 12.3M Vehicles was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

