STUDY: SKIPPING BREAKFAST LEADS TO HIGHER HEART RELATED DEATHS

Are you a breakfast person? If not, then you may want to consider including into your daily meal plan. Skipping breakfast may lead to higher heart-related deaths, especially from stroke, according to a study.

The study out yesterday (April 22nd) found that those who never eat breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death compared with people who eat breakfast every day. According to ThePulseOfRadio.com, the study did have some limitations, including that the data didn’t include information about what types of foods or drinks participants had for breakfast. Importantly, only an association was found between skipping breakfast and risk of early death, not that skipping breakfast specifically caused it, and more research is needed on why there is an association.

