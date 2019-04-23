CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Teairra Marie In 50 Cent Dispute

0 reads
Leave a comment
Aruba International Film Festival: 'Things Fall Apart' Premiere

Source: Chris Scott / Getty

Poor Teairra Marie…she just can’t catch a break with 50 Cent and this lawsuit.  Now she has a warrant out for her arrest.

via TheShadeRoom

Teairra is now a wanted woman after a judge ordered a bench warrant for her failing to appear at a court hearing in her battle with 50 Cent.According to court documents obtained by Blast, a hearing was held today where Teairra was ordered to appear, but she never showed up. Now, the Los Angeles judge has put out a $5,000 bench warrant!If Teairra comes into contact with the police, the warrant calls for her to be arrested!50 Cent got the hearing set by the court to oversee Teairra’s financial records because as we know, she ain’t got his $35,000.As we previously reported, Teairra has been ordered to pay 50’s legal fees, she lost in her revenge porn lawsuit. 

 

Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Teairra Marie In 50 Cent Dispute was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close