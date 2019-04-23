CLOSE
Russell Wilson Gifts His Teammates $12K In Amazon Stock EACH!

Now this is what I call brotherly love!

via TMZ:

Russell Wilson just thanked his Seahawks offensive line with the most Prime gift ever — $12,000 in Amazon stock each!!

Remember, Wilson just signed a 4-year, $140 MILLION contract — making the QB the highest paid player in the NFL.

So, to thank the guys who protect his ass, Russell busted out the credit card and spent a grand total of $156,000 on his 13 offensive linemen.

Each player got a letter with the stock gift explaining why #3 hooked them up.

“Every Sunday we go to battle together,” Wilson wrote … “You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family.”

“This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.”

