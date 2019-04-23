Dating can be fun, but if you’re looking for that one special someone it can be a bit frustrating or nerve-racking too. DL gives you 10 signs to look for that signify that you may have found your soulmate. If he/she supports and nurtures you that’s a great sign. Also, if you can spend time apart and not feel threatened…that’s an awesome sign! Listen to the list in the audio above.

DL’s Top 10 Signs You’ve Met Your Soulmate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 18 hours ago

